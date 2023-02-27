Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, February 27, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!

Forrest Whitley, Luis Garcia, & Hunter Brown will be starting Spring Training games three, four, and five respectively for the Houston Astros. Today’s game, once again at 12:05 CT, will see Whitley lead Houston to host the Miami Marlins.

These games really are going fast. Today’s contest clocked in at seven minutes over two hours. In fact, the very quickest of 2022’s Houston contests was 20 minutes longer even than that.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Carl Warwick (86) played in 280 games for the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 and 1963, slashing .257/.315/.373 with 23 home runs and 107 RBI. He played left, right, and centerfield equally well, making only three errors in nearly 2300 innings in the field.