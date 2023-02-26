Nationals Walk-Off Astros 3-2 in ST Action

The Nats beat the Astros in the bottom of the ninth on a groundout that should have been a game ending double play. The walk-off grounder broke a 2-2 tie, giving the Nats their 3-2 win.

Yesterday an Astros legacy player, Will Wagner, son of Billy Wagner, came up big in his “major league” debut. Today, another legacy player accounted of the Astros runs. J.C. Correa, brother of Carlos Correa, knocked in the only two Astros runs with a double, scoring the two Astros center field candidates, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick, who both got on with base hits.

The Astros ended with six hits, including one by Kyle Tucker.

Astros starter Jose Urquidy pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits, a walk and three Ks.

The Astros play tomorrow against the Marlins 12:05 CT. Forrest Whitley starts.