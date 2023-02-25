Justin Dirden and Will Wagner Lead the Astros to a 4-2 Win Over the Mets in 2023’s First SP Game

In a game featuring very few opening-day roster players, the Astros came from behind to beat the Mets 4-2.

A name vaguely familiar to long-time Astros fans was prominent in this game. Will Wagner, son of Astros great bullpen ace, Billy Wagner and making his first Spring Training appearance, was 2-2 with two sparkling defensive plays at third base.

But the main hero in today’s win was Justin Dirden, who got the Astros on the board in the sixth inning with a solo, oppo-taco homer, and plated the Astros’ fourth run with an RBI single, scoring Yainer Diaz in the seventh inning.

The only ostensible starting player to see time in this game was Jose Abreu, who was 0-2. In the competition for backup catcher, Korey Lee started this game and was replaced by his competitor for the catcher spot Yainer Diaz. Both players were 0-2 at the plate.

The Mets got their only runs on a two-run homer in the first by Brett Baty off Astros starter Brandon Bielak. It was the only hit allowed by Bielak, who whiffed three Mets in his two innings.

His immediate relief, Ronel Blanco, was particularly impressive, striking out the side in the third.

Overall the Astros staff allowed only four hits and three walks while striking out 10. The Astros hitters managed eight hits and three walks and were helped by four Mets errors.

Fan favorite, Enoli (Canoli) Paredes made an appearance, hurling a perfect fifth inning.

With the new rules, game time was only 2:35.

The Astros face the Nationals tomorrow at 12:05 CT. Jose Urquidy gets the start for the Astros. The game will be televised on ATT Sportsnet-SW