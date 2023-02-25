Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Welcome to the real start of Spring Training.

Today at 12:05 CST, the Houston Astros will host the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, in West Palm Beach, FL. Brandon Bielak will get the start against right-hander Denyi Reyes. This is happening.

Houston Astros News

How Houston Astros are gearing up to defend World Series title (espn.com)

Analyzing Four Potential Breakout Candidates for the Astros in 2023 (climbingtalshill.com)

Baker Hoped For Added Veteran Pitcher After Verlander Left Astros (si.com)

Dusty’s advice for ‘Shaq’: ‘Continue to push forward’ (mlb.com)

Korey Lee brings competitive edge to Houston Astros’ catcher battle (chron.com)

Astros, Rockets impacted by significant changes with TV partner (chron.com)

I don’t know what’s going to happen if AT&T Sportsnet SW doesn’t make their payment to the Astros in time. I guess Manfred stated that MLB is able to take over broadcasts, so it probably won't affect us in any shape that we’ll notice, outside of these stories.

Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley seeks career revival in 2023 (chron.com)

AL West News

Opinion: The A’s Outfield Situation is Complicated (si.com)

Rangers Fall to Royals in First Spring Training Game (si.com)

He’s only 19, but catching prospect Edgar Quero already has the Angels excited (latimes.com)

Mariners speedrun Padres, win 3-0 in Hour 1, 3-2 in Hour 2 (lookoutlanding.com)

Other MLB News

Padres’ Manny Machado becomes first victim of MLB’s new pitch clock (foxnews.com)

MLB’s 25 Best Players Under 25 Years Old in 2023

MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes (apnews.com)

MLB rumors: Tim Anderson open to extension with White Sox; Mariners pick up Kole Calhoun (cbssports.com)

Birthdays

César Cedeño (72) spent the first 12 of his eventual 17-season career with the Astros. A centerfielder, Cedeño was a four-time All-Star and a five-time National League Gold Glover. He’s Houston’s all-time leader with 487 stolen bases, and slashed .289/.351/.454 with a franchise-eighth 163 home runs and a franchise-sixth 778 RBI from 1970 through 1981.

Danny Lemaster (84) spent the final four seasons of his 11-season career with Houston, from 1969 through 1972. A left-handed pitcher, he went 30-46 with a 3.40 ERA in 152 games, including 90 starts.