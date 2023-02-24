Astros Crawfish Boil: Friday, February 24, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil.

In the tag above, I state that although the games start tomorrow, they don’t really count. The thing is, they really, really do. If you think these games are only practice, think about the 28-year-old career AAAA outfielder’s parents who is in camp on a non-roster invite. Think they care?

It’s easy to forget the social cache that comes with making it to the majors, even once. That, plus the “minimum wage” is frankly, life-altering to a career minor leaguer.

This Date in Astros History

Birthdays

Frank Charles (54) played four games for the 2000 Astros in a highly successful cup of coffee. He went three-for-seven with a double and two RBI, but never before or after made it to the majors.

Well-traveled minor leaguer Brian Esposito (44) had his second of two cups of coffee with the Astros in 2010, going 0-for-3 in two games. His first was in 2007 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he did not get a plate appearance.

Former first-round pick Frank Riccelli (70) pitched in 13 games for the 1978 and 1979 Astros, including two starts. He walked 18 and struck out 21 in 25 innings, posting a 3.60 ERA.

Transactions

1967 - Jim Ray was traded from Houston to the New York Mets for $$$

1984 - Acquired Tom Wieghaus for a PTBNL (George Bjorkman)

2004 - Signed Nolan Ryan to a five-year personal services agreement

2007 - Angel Gonzalez signed through international free agency

2009 - Alberto Arias re-signed with the Astros to a one-year deal

2010 - Fernando Abad and Wilton Lopez each re-signed a one-year deal

2011 - Barry Butera and Paul Gerrish retired from the minors, David Duncan signed a minor league deal

2012 - Fernando Martinez, Sergio Escalona, and Wilton Lopez re-signed one-year deals

2014 - Marcos Almonte signed through free agency

2018 - Cy Sneed, Ryne Birk, Stephen Wrenn, and Yoanys Quiala invited to Spring Training

2019 - Seventeen minor leaguers assigned to the Astros, including Cristian Javier, Jeremy Peña, and Corey Julks

2020 - Brett Adcock and Corey Julks were assigned to the Astros