Houston Astros Top Three Second Base Prospects for 2023

As we inch closer to the 2023 season, I am going to give top three prospects at each position. This will be based on where they currently play and also where they may end up. This will culminate with my newly updated top 30 prospects before the season starts. This week, we are looking at the second base position.

Other Positions:

Catcher

First Base

Loperfido played all over the field in college including only first base in his freshman season. He would go onto play second, third and outfield before getting drafted in the 7th round by the Astros in 2021. The 2022 season was a big one for Loperfido. He started the season in Single-A and hit .304 with a .872 OPS in 82 games. He was promoted to High-A where he hit .354 with .986 OPS in 26 games. Overall he slashed .316/.408/.492 with 25 2B, 12 HR, 32 SB. Loperfido is a plus athlete that should be able to provide above average defense. In 2022, he played 29 games at second base. Read more about Loperfido here.

2022 Stats: 108 G, .316 BA/.408 OBP/.492 SLG, 25 2B, 4 3B, 12 HR, 69 RBI, 32 SB

Wagner, the son of former Astros closer Billy Wagner, was a 2021 draftee and had a good first full season in the Astros organization after a solid college career. Wagner played in 117 games between High-A and Double-A and slashed .261/.374/.394 with 19 2B, 10 HR, 53 RBI. He also put up a really good walk rate (13.5%) and strikeout rate (19.7%) as he made his way up the system. Wagner played a few positions but the majority of his starts came at second base (53 games). He has the arm strength for third but it appears the Astros like him on the right side of the infield right now. Read more on Wagner here.

2022 Stats: 117 G, .261 BA/.374 OBP/.394 SLG, 19 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 8 SB

Santana was acquired in the trade that sent JD Davis to the Mets a few years ago but put together his best full season in the minor leagues in 2022. The 23-year-old posted a .859 OPS with 23 2B, 11 HR, 62 RBI in 97 games. He also posted solid walk and strikeout rates. He finished the season strong slashing .348/.449/.548 over the final 59 games. He was a steady bat all season long for Asheville and should get a good look in Corpus Christi in the 2023 season. He played all over the infield but the majority was at second base.

2022 Stats: 97 G, .297 BA/.386 OBP/.472 SLG, 23 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 62 RBI, 11 SB