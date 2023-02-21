Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, February 20, 2023

We break the long weekend with a Tuesday Crawfish Boil!

This is the final week that we’re going to fill the Boil-verse with only news not related to recent ballgames. Starting on Saturday, no more!

Houston Astros News

Astros’ Alex Bregman intrigued by free agency, says ‘We’ll see what happens’ ($houstonchronicle.com$)

How to Watch Houston Astros 2023 Spring Training Games: Broadcast Schedule (si.com)

Is ‘23 the year Whitley finally breaks through for Astros? (mlb.com)

Astros players say they enjoy every chance to bring their families to training camp (abc13.com)

Baker Gives Update on Houston Astros Starter McCullers Jr. (si.com)

A conversation with the interpreter for the world champion Houston Astros (click2houston.com)

‘It’s a little tough’ | Astros star Kyle Tucker discusses losing arbitration hearing (khou.com)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena Showed Up to Spring Training Looking Jacked (si.com)

Houston Astros Catcher Maldonado Adamant On Quieting Critics (si.com)

Houston Astros Manager Baker Isn’t Satisfied With Just One World Series Title (si.com)

AL West News

After spending the offseason being a ‘sponge,’ Jarred Kelenic hopes new swing gets him back on track ($seattletimes.com$)

Angels News: Phil Nevin Reveals Potential Top 4 of Starting Lineup for 2023 Season (si.com)

Jacob deGrom, Texas Danger? (washingtonpost.com)

Bleday eager to prove himself with A’s after surprising trade (mlb.com)

MLB News

MLB owners create ‘economic reform committee’ as worries linger over Steve Cohen’s spending, broadcast deals (cbssports.com)

MLB Power Rankings: Picking baseball’s top 10 lineups entering 2023 season with Braves at No. 1 (cbssports.com)

Top 10 MLB Players Most Likely to be Traded in 2023 (bleacherreport.com)

MLB owners claim they’re in financial trouble again (bleedcubbieblue.com)

Bowden: Top 5 MLB catching prospects, and what their GMs say about them (theathletic.com)

MiLB on MLB.TV: All you need to know for 2023 (mlb.com)

10 years later, Meneses savoring first MLB camp (mlb.com)