Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, February 2, 2023

It’s the Thursday Boil!

Forgive the late.

Oops! All Astros: Ross Adolph

Ross Adolph is a six-foot-one, 203 lb. outfielder from Findlay, OH. Born on December 17, 1996, he was a 12th-round selection of the New York Mets in 2018. Taken 350th overall out of the University of Toledo, Adolph would be the 11th to make the majors after getting selected at that spot. It’s a group led by Mike Mason (5.1 WAR).

On January 6, 2019, Adolph was traded to the Houston Astros. According to thebaseballcube.com:

Traded by Mets with Luis Santana and Scott Manea to Astros for Cody Bohanek and J.D. Davis

Adolph went from Low-A to Double-A between 2019 and 2021. While with the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2021, he slashed .245/.339/.454 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI.

The 2022 season would start for Adolph back at the Double-A level with the Hooks. In 66 games, he only collected multiple hits 12 times, including on September 14, when he hit two singles and a double with an RBI in a 3-2 loss to the Arkansas Travelers.

So Adolph hit .250 between 59 games at Double-A and seven games of rehab work with the Rookie affiliate. He hit five home runs and 31 RBI, and stole 11 bases in 18 attempts. Where Adolph really sets himself apart, however, is in his walk-rate. He drew 55 bases on balls in 275 plate appearances, a full 20 percent. Patience is the name of the game for this guy. Currently still rostered with the Hooks, I think it’s pretty likely Adolph joins the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys sometime during the 2023 season.