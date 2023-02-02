Oops! All Astros: Kyle Gruller

I’m reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. I’ve left no-one out.
Kyle Gruller is a six-foot-three, 234 lb. right-handed pitcher from Katy, TX. Born on May 21, 1998, he signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on June 19, 2020 out of Houston Baptist. ‘
Gruller pitched in 10 games between Houston’s three lowest levels of minor league ball through the 2021 season. Over 29 1⁄3 innings, he struck out 37 and went without a decision, posting a 4.30 ERA. In 122 plate appearances, he allowed his opponents a .151/.331/.290 slashline. He did this by both being hard to hit (14 hits allowed) and unsure where the ball would wind up (24 bases on balls).
The 2022 season would see Gruller open the year with the High-A Asheville Tourists. On July 8, he struck out three over 1 2⁄3 scoreless relief innings in an 11-5 loss to the Rome Braves. In 15 games in total, he held the opposition to a .212/.391/.385 slashline, walking 14 and striking out 19 in 14 innings. The goodwill generated from an elite 12.2 K/9 was largely offset by an unwieldy 1.786 WHIP. On July 30, Houston released Gruller.
