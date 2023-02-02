Oops! All Astros: Kyle Gruller

I’m reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. I’ve left no-one out.

Kyle Gruller is a six-foot-three, 234 lb. right-handed pitcher from Katy, TX. Born on May 21, 1998, he signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on June 19, 2020 out of Houston Baptist. ‘

Gruller pitched in 10 games between Houston’s three lowest levels of minor league ball through the 2021 season. Over 29 1⁄ 3 innings, he struck out 37 and went without a decision, posting a 4.30 ERA. In 122 plate appearances, he allowed his opponents a .151/.331/.290 slashline. He did this by both being hard to hit (14 hits allowed) and unsure where the ball would wind up (24 bases on balls).