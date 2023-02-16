Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, February 16 2023

Spring Training officially begins today for the Houston Astros, with all pitchers and catchers not already in camp due to report today.
Houston Astros News
No more rock the baby: New MLB rule means Astros pitcher Luis Garcia can’t use unique windup (khou.com)
NAACP’s ‘Evening with Dusty Baker’: Five fun stories from Astros manager ($houstonchronicle.com$)
Smith: Things may change, but Astros’ potency stays the same ($houstonchronicle.com$)
Houston Astros players that could break out in 2023 (chron.com)
Agent Denies Report Of Contract Extension For Valdez With Houston Astros (si.com)
‘Hell yeah’ Dusty Baker is bothered by MLB’s lack of Black players — and how he’s helping HBCUs (clarionledger.com)
AL West News
Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell to undergo surgery for broken bone in hand (seattletimes.com)
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred calls Angels owner Arte Moreno ‘a good steward’ (yahoo.com)
Rangers GM Chris Young gives concerning Jacob deGrom update (yardbarker.com)
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says (reviewjournal.com)
Other MLB News
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred talks blackouts, the Athletics moving to Las Vegas, small-market Padres and more (cbssports.com)
Could a missed interest payment change the way we watch MLB? (washingtonpost.com)
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts responds to latest sign-stealing accusations ($ocregister.com$)
Here’s the most interesting guy at each camp (mlb.com)
Max Scherzer on Mets’ pitchers (mlb.com)
Gerrit Cole, Somehow Underrated (fangraphs.com)
