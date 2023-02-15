Astros Crawfish Boil: February 15, 2023

Welcome to the Humpday Boil.
Did you know that cbsnews.com autocorrects to cashews.com?
Houston Astros News
Houston Astros Given Incredible Odds to Win AL West in 2023 (si.com)
Framber Valdez, Astros haven’t talked extension yet, agent says ($houstonchronicle.com$)
Houston Astros fans react to lack of contact between team and pitcher Framber Valdez, countering rumor of sides nearing deal: “Get it done Astros” (sportskeeda.com)
Alex Cora shrugs off new book on Astros 2017 cheating scandal (cbsnews.com)
An inside look at how the new rules will work (mlb.com)
AL West News
New rule change should disappoint Angels fans (halo hangout)
Both Marlins and A’s Win in Exchange of Former Top-10 Picks (justbaseball.com)
Why the Mariners might be better in 2023, and why they might not be (seattletimes.com)
Greg Maddux, Bochy bring accolades and wisdom to Rangers camp (mlb.com)
Other MLB News
New MLB bases ‘look like a pizza box,’ Alex Cora says (ESPN.com)
MLB’s renewed focus on balks and illegal pitches may affect quirkiest deliveries ($theathletic.com$)
MLB.TV returns for ‘23 with a big new feature (mlb.com)
This isn’t a “big new feature,” it’s a game-changer.
The 50 most interesting people in baseball (nypost.com)
Why MLB’s extra-innings runner-on-second rule is better for baseball — and its fans — than marathon games (cbssports.com)
