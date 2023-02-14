Astros Crawfish Boil: Valentine’s Day

Just a reminder that you can’t spell Valentine’s Day without “ALE.”

Houston Astros

Astros celebrate, Cubs-Cardinals in London mark schedule (apnews.com)

This Houston Astros star should be Dana Brown’s next extension target (chron.com)

Framber Valdez access feature (mlb.com)

This is a MUST-watch for anyone who is a fan of Framber Valdez (and I know you all are). The more I see of this guy, the more I like him. Seriously, stop what you’re doing and watch this.

Power Ranking the Astros Likeliest World Series Opponents in 2023 (climbingtalshill.com)

Astros Early Contract Extension Strategy: How’s It Working? (houstonpress.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta sports radio host Chris Dimino on Houston Astros’ 2017 title: “It burns me that that trophy is sitting in their building” (sportskeeda.com)

AL West News

Texas Rangers 2023 spring training roster invitee breakdown ($dallasnews.com$)

Angels go into spring training with improved depth, plenty of questions ($ocregister.com$)

Mariners’ Matt Brash’s slider may be ‘best pitch’ in MLB history (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Elephant Rumblings: Howard Terminal negotiations “looking good” per Mayor Thao (athleticsnation.com)

MLB News

MLB permanently implements extra-innings ghost runners, tweaks rule on position players pitching (sports.yahoo.com)

These 5 hitters are poised to break out this season (mlb.com)

Brewers applaud efforts to maintain American Family Field (mlb.com)

Bally’s Bankruptcy leaves MLB’s broadcast rights, revenue stream uncertain (blessyouboys.com)

Port Authority cops suspended over crash that killed ex-MLB pitcher: sources (nypost.com)

As Fastballs Fade, Establishing the Fastball Rides On (fangraphs.com)

MLB Power Rankings: 2023 spring training is here, and Astros are still No. 1; Yankees slot in ahead of Mets (cbssports.com)