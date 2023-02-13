Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, February 13, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Forget Just a Dynasty...Are the Houston Astros The Best Franchise in Sports? (climbingtalshill.com)
Career Milestones Houston Astros Outfielders May Reach This Season (climbingtalshill.com)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys to host the Houston Astros in series of exhibition games ahead of season opener (click2houston.com)
Brown Off And Running In GM Role With Astros (si.com)
Houston Astros GM Dana Brown outlines his priority to sign contract extensions with core players like Alex Bregman (sportskeeda.com)
Keith Law Releases Houston Astros Farm Rankings (si.com)
AL West News
Morosi: Why Wong and Julio should be ‘connected’ in Mariners’ lineup (mynorthwest.com)
Rangers Prospect Evan Carter Earns Another No. 1 Ranking (si.com)
ZiPS 2023 projections give Angels reason for optimism (halohangout.com)
A’s get Bleday from Miami for Puk (lonestarball.com)
MLB News
Each team’s top Spring Training storyline (mlb.com)
Sunday Notes: Approach Altered, Tigers Prospect Colt Keith is Looking To Loft (fangraphs.com)
Yankees legend Derek Jeter joins Fox Sports’ MLB team for 2023 season (foxnews.com)
Oh look! A totally impartial new announcer for Fox’s broadcasts!
2023 MLB spring training: An NRI to watch on every team, including top prospects like Anthony Volpe (cbssports.com)
Member of Red Sox says MLB knew Dodgers were cheating during 2018 World Series but did nothing (knbr.com)
Loading comments...