Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Here’s your weekend Boil!

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to the Saturday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros Sign Cristian Javier To Five-Year Extension (mlbtraderumors.com)

Former Atlanta Braves scout Dana Brown already making mark on Houston Astros (sportstalkatl.com)

NL power accused of illegally stealing signs: ‘They’re the biggest cheaters’ (nj.com)

Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season (khou.com)

Astros win arbitration hearing over star Kyle Tucker (khou.com)

MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays (fansided.com)

Al West News

Projecting the Angels’ Opening Day roster (mlb.com)

Projecting the A’s Opening Day roster (mlb.com)

Pitching will be key storyline to eye at Mariners camp (mlb.com)

The big storylines to watch in Rangers spring camp (MLB.com)

MLB News

MLB rumors: Dodgers sign David Peralta to fill outfield; Cubs get bullpen help with former ROY Michael Fulmer (cbssports.com)

Angels’ Zach Neto: Invited to MLB camp (cbssports.com)

The best player at each position in the Classic (mlb.com)

Padres’ Yu Darvish: ‘Want to go as far as I can’ during extension (ESPN.com)

MLB preparing to take over local broadcasts if necessary (ESPN.com)

Push-button pitching: MLB to let pitchers call own signals (sportsnet.ca)

Top 100 Players Right Now: 61 to 100 (mlb.com)

