Astros Crawfish Boil: Friday, February 10, 2023

It’s the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Announce “OXY” Advertisement will be worn on Jersey Sleeves in 2023 (sportslogos.net)

Kyle Tucker Loses Arbitration Hearing Against Astros (mlbtraderumors.com)

‘It frees you’: How Astros’ culture sets young players up for success (chron.com)

Which Houston Astros are playing in the World Baseball Classic? (chron.com)

Here’s when you can get a Jeremy Peña bobblehead and championship rings (abc13.com)

‘I really wish I could play in this game’: Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman ready for NBA All-Star role (yahoo.com)

GM says Astros working on extensions with Bregman, Altuve, others (mlb.com)

AL West News

Rangers spring training issue, No. 3: What to do about the wide-open left field battle? (dallasnews.com)

3 Angels storylines to watch in Spring Training (mlb.com)

Look! Three Angels stories not about Shohei Ohtani!

World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced (mlb.com)

Mariners’ Boxyard expansion to engage local community (mlb.com)

Other MLB News

10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (mlb.com)

Ranking MLB’s Best Bad-Ball Hitters Entering 2023 Season (bleacherreport.com)

FanGraphs Power Rankings: Spring Training Edition (fangraphs.com)

Astros are in the “second” tier, ranked eighth overall. Note that they also lead everyone with a 112 projected wRC+.

Effectively Wild Episode 1967: Season Preview Series: Angels and Red Sox (Plus Joe West) (fangraphs.com)

Stop Wasting Everyone’s Time and Quit Already (fangraphs.com)

Going over the “Mercy Rule” in the SEC.