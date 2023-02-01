Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

It’s the Humpday Boil!

Houston Astros News

The greatest Houston Astros players of all-time, by jersey number (chron.com)

Brantley ‘excited’ by progress in recovery (MLB.com)

Former All-Star believes Houston Astros are still top team in baseball despite big offseasons from Mets, Yankees: “Everything runs through Houston” (sportskeeda.com)

Astros sign veteran reliever Ty Buttrey to minor league deal ($houstonchronicle.com$)

Yankees legend Derek Jeter praises Houston Astros for their strategic approach to creating a winning team (sportskeeda.com)

Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced (mlb.com)

Around the American League West

The A’s Just Want To Be Wanted (defector.com)

Martin Perez Says Rangers Signed ‘Right Guys’ (si.com)

Drayer’s Notebook: Mariners set spring invites, add LHP with local ties (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs endorsement deal with New Balance ($latimes.com$)

Angels Beat (MLB newsletters)

Other MLB News

Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB ‘soon’ (nbcsports.com)

Dodgers sign Gonsolin to 2-year deal through 2024 (mlb.com)

The 6 players set up best to bounce back in ‘23 (mlb.com)

World Series champion retires after 14 MLB seasons: ‘I gave you my all’ (foxnews.com)

Oops! All Astros: Alain Pena

Alain Pena is a five-foot-11, 155 lb. right-handed pitcher from Reynosa, MX. Born on April 10, 2003, he signed with Houston through free agency on September 28, 2021. On June 4, 2022, he received his first assignment as a professional, to the Rookie-level DSL Astros Blue squad.

Pena spent all season with the Blues, appearing in 12 games in total, including seven starting efforts. On June 8, he took a loss despite pitching four hitless relief innings, striking out three and walking three in a 3-2 loss to the DSL Glass Royals. In his next appearance, a start on June 14, he struck out nine in four shutout innings, allowing two hits and earning no decision in a 3-2 win over the DSL Red Red Sox.

Walks were a problem for Pena, but not exceedingly so. He issued 4.7 per nine innings while striking out 9.2 over the same timeframe. Opponents hit .222/.319/.285 in 166 plate appearances, and Pena was 2-5 with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.357 WHIP. His first season was a good enough effort that he could end up with one of the stateside FCL Astros affiliates going into 2023.