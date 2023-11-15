2023 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Season In Review

The Space Cowboys 2023 season was rough but still had some bright spots. Let’s take a look.

2023 Record: 61-89, Pacific Coast League East Division

Here are the team leaders (min 150 AB or 40 IP):

TEAM LEADERS

Hits - Pedro Leon (118)

2B - J.J. Matijevic (26)

3B - J.J. Matijevic (6)

HR - Shay Whitcomb (23)

RBI - J.J. Matijevic (76)

BA - Grae Kessinger (.283)

SB - Pedro Leon (21)

OPS - Grae Kessinger (.832)

wRC+ - Grae Kessinger (107)

IP - Misael Tamarez (101.0)

W - Ronel Blanco (7)

SV - Joe Record (11)

SO - Misael Tamarez (100)

ERA - Ronel Blanco (3.68)

NOTABLES

J.J. Matijevic, OF

Matijevic has been in the system a while but put together a solid 2023 season for Sugar Land. The left handed hitter lead the team in doubles, triples and runs batted in. He had a .771 OPS this year in 118 games. He is now a free agent and will probably be looking for a team where he can get an extended shot.

Ronel Blanco, RHP

Blanco was primary a reliever prior to this season but he took to the starting role well. The right-hander had a 3.68 ERA with 81 K in 73.1 innings, which earned him 52 innings with the Astros where he racked up another 52 strikeouts. He might be able to carve out a permanent spot on the big league roster next week.

Shay Whitcomb, INF

Whitcomb had quite the season in 2023. He started the year in Double-A and had 12 homers and a .886 OPS in 46 games before being promoted to Triple-A. For Sugar Land, he played in 87 games connecting on 23 homers which led the team. The 35 homers overall led all of minor league baseball. He also drove in 102 runs.

Pedro Leon, INF

Leon has been in the system a while and has consistently produced similar lines. He shows some power, some speed but hits for a lower average. In 2023, Leon had 23 doubles, 21 homers and 21 stolen bases while leading the team in hits, though he hit just .244. He still has the talent to make a big league club eventually.

Grae Kessinger, INF

Kessinger put together a strong 2023 season showing off why he was a second round pick back in 2019. In Triple-A, Kessinger slashed .283/.397/.435 in 54 games earning him a chance with the big league team. He played in 26 games including some crucial playoff games.