Astros Crawfish Boil: October 9, 2023

Welcome to a day without Astros baseball.

If you’re into weird crazy stuff, like non-Astros baseball, there are options for you later, you freak.

Houston Astros News

Think Twins know how to even things up? You betcha!

Correa climbs RBI ranks vs. former team as Twins knot up ALDS

Astros in unfamiliar territory after Game 2 loss

Pablo Lopez keeps Astros in check, helps Twins even series (Reuters)

This version of Carlos Correa once carried the Astros. Now, Houston must stop him (The Athletic)

Astros insider: How Carlos Correa prepared for a key at-bat against Framber Valdez (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

Road warriors: Rangers staying resilient away from home in postseason

How the Seattle Mariners absence from the postseason helps the Cardinals (Redbird Rants)

Seattle Mariners Offseason Primer: Who could be on their radar? (Seattle Sports)

The Move A’s Owner John Fisher Could Make to Signify Times Have Indeed Changed (Sports Illustrated)

After A’s season of horrors, fans face MLB approval for Fisher’s Vegas move (San Francisco Chronicle)

The Angels passing on this rumored Shohei Ohtani trade proposal looks very bad in hindsight (Halo Hangout)

MLB Rumors: Recently-eliminated playoff team connected to Shohei Ohtani (Fansided)

Rangers slam way past O’s, head home with 2-0 lead

Seager makes playoff history with bat on his shoulder

MLB News

The Braves’ X-factor is back just in time

‘There’s not much risk’: Turner swiping bases at historic rate

‘I believe he’s going to be a Hall of Famer’: How the Twins landed Lewis

They may be down 0-2, but O’s shouldn’t be counted out

Houston Astros Birthdays

LHP Mark McLemore (43) made 29 trips out of the pen for the 2007 Astros, going 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA. He carried a 4.73 FIP, a 1.600 WHIP, and 9.0 K/9 over 35 innings.

IF Alex Taveras (68) appeared in 14 games for Houston in 1976, going 10-for-46 with a pair of RBI. He wouldn’t again appear at the major league level for six seasons, resurfacing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982.

1B/OF Joe Pepitone (1940-2023) played in 75 contests for Houston in 1970, hitting .251/.298/.470 with 14 home runs and 35 RBI.

