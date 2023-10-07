ALDS Game One Thread. October 7, 2023, 3:45 CT. Twins @ Astros

First, let’s remember to keep comments respectful and reasonable. We’re here to enjoy the game together. When things go wrong, try to keep it in perspective and not ruin the game thread experience for everyone else with extremes of gloom and doom. The Astros have enough enemies without so-called “fans” hating on the team, too.

The demise of the Astros has been greatly exaggerated on numerous occasions in the recent past. It’s not over until it’s over. The Astros have proven that time and time again, and yet some people never learn.

Second, there were no winners in the pick-the-roster contest. The biggest surprises were the decisions to include Jon Singleton on the roster as a back-up infielder/pinch-hitter, and the exclusion of Kendall Graveman from the bullpen. A lot of prognosticators missed on Grae Kessinger’s inclusion as well. I’ve heard reports that he has been practicing as a third catcher in the bullpen.

Here is the roster Dusty Baker has going into the series:

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, J.P. France, Cristian Javier, Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Hector Neris, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander

Catchers: Yainer Diaz, Martín Maldonado

Infielders: José Abreu, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Mauricio Dubón, Grae Kessinger, Jeremy Peña, Jon Singleton

Outfielders: Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker, Michael Brantley

For more on this game and the seventh straight AStros appearance in the ALDS, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE and Clack’s analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups.

Go Stros.