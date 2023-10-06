Astros Crawfish Boil: October 6, 2023

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Which players will Houston leave off their ALDS roster?

Unlike a three-game series, when you can afford to carry only three starting pitchers, a five- or seven-game series requires a minimum of four. That leaves the other 22 slots open for discussion. Will Houston opt for an eight-man bullpen with a bench five deep, or will they split the roster with 13 hitters and 13 pitchers?

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

LHP Darren Oliver (53) played for nine teams over a 20-season MLB career, including the Astros for nine games in 2004. He struck out 13 in 14 innings, with a 1.143 WHIP and a 2.98 FIP.

C Jerry Grote (81) started his MLB career with the 1963 Houston Colt .45s and ended in 1981 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 103 contests over two seasons, he hit .182/.241/.261 with three home runs and 25 RBI.

Saturday

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (32) pitched in 16 games for Houston in 2014, striking out 14 in 18 2⁄ 3 innings. He later played six years for the Atlanta Braves and was last spotted at the major league level in 2021 with the Texas Rangers.

LHP Butch Henry (55) took 28 turns in the rotation for the 1992 Astros, going 6-9 with a 4.02 ERA and 96 K’s in 165 2⁄ 3 innings.

Sunday

3B Enos Cabell (74) played in 1,067 games for Houston from 1975 through 1984, slashing out a .281/.313/.381 line with 45 jacks and 405 RBI. He stole 191 bases and led the National League with 660 AB in 1978, resulting in a few down-ballot MVP votes.

