Astros Crawfish Boil: October 5, 2023

Welcome to the final day of the Wildcard Round.

Unfortunately for all of us here in the TV viewing public, the final day of the Wildcard Round will feature zero baseball games. Who could have foreseen that all four series would result in a two-game sweep? Coin flip odds have that at one-in-16, so I guess the next time this happens will be in 2039. Mark your calendars.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

A’s Make 40-Man Changes (Sports Illustrated)

Las Vegas Aviators manager, outfielder receive Triple-A League Award, All-Star Team honors (KSNV)

The Texas Rangers: A Team with the Fourth Highest MLB Payroll (SportsGrid)

Jerry Dipoto draws ire of Mariners fans, but John Stanton deserves scrutiny (Yakima Herald)

Mariners President Jerry Dipoto’s Long-Term Plan: Win 54 Percent of the Time and Trust the Process (The Messenger)

Former Angels Official Slams Halos’ Spring Training Facility, ‘Oldest and Worst in AZ’ (Sports Illustrated)

Angels 2024 plan is the latest reminder that Arte Moreno must sell the team (Halo Hangout)

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

1B Marc Krauss (36) played in 119 games for Houston in 2013 and 2014, hitting .200/.274/.341 with 10 long-balls and 34 RBI.

RHP Felipe Paulino (40) pitched in 47 games for Houston from 2007 through 2010, starting 34 of them. In 208 1⁄ 3 innings, he struck out 187 and held the opposition to a 1.598 WHIP and a 4.51 FIP.

RHP Brandon Puffer (48) made 68 trips out of the bullpen for Houston in 2002 and 2003. Over 90 innings on the hill, he went 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA, 58 K’s, a 4.41 FIP, and a 1.611 WHIP.

OF Alex Diaz (55) played for five teams over an eight season MLB career, culminating in 1999 for Houston. Over 30 appearances, he hit .220/.264/.320 and drove in seven runs.

CF Al Heist (1927-2006) made 27 appearances for the 1962 Houston Colt .45s, going 16-for-72 at the plate while making only one error in 156 1⁄ 3 innings in center.

Eulogies (March 30, 2023 — October 4, 2023)

Tampa Bay Rays (99-65)

Toronto Blue Jays (89-75)

MIlwaukee Brewers (92-72)

Miami Marlins (84-79)

