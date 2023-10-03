Astros Crawfish Boil: October 3, 2023

Welcome to a day of playoff baseball!

Yesterday I asked you who the Most Valuable Player was for the Houston Astros through the regular season. At last count, 61 percent of you chose Kyle Tucker, our honorary 30/30 guy (you know they took that last one back, because Astros). After that, 39 percent of you chose “the field,” led by Mauricio Dubón (12 percent), Jose Altuve (11 percent), Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez (four percent each).

It’s no surprise, really, that Tucker lapped the entire field. He was the most consistently good from the beginning of the season to the end. Sure, he had his slumps, but his lows weren’t as low as some other players I could mention, but won't. Use your imagination. We’ll get to the pitching staff in tomorrow’s poll, but today we have something to collectively predict.

Starting today, we get playoff baseball. The 12 remaining teams will combine to play somewhere between 32 and 53 games, the last of which will determine 2024’s defending World Series Champion. Could it be....I don’t know... a two-time defending World Series Champion? My sources tell me there’s a 19.4 percent chance, second only to the Atlanta Braves 26.2 percent.

Gametimes and Starting Pitchers

TX @ TB — 2:08 PM CT: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) vs. Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53)

TOR @ MIN — 3:38 PM CT: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16) vs. Pablo López (11-8, 3.66)

AZ @ MIL — 6:08 PM CT: Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) vs. Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39)

MIA @ PHI — 7:08 PM CT: Jesús Luzardo (10-9, 3.63) vs. Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61)

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

C Eric Munson (46) played in 103 games for the Astros in 2006 and 2007, and slashed .216/.291/.352 with nine home runs and 41 RBI.

RHP Bert Roberge (69) came out of the bullpen 62 times for Houston between 1979 and 1982. He struck out 40 in 82 innings, with a 1.293 WHIP and a 3.36 FIP.

RHP Jack Lamabe (1936-2007) appeared in three games for the Astros in the second half of the 1965 season. He had a 4.26 ERA in 12 2⁄ 3 innings.

POLL SECTION!!! PICK ‘EM!

