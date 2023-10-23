Astros Crawfish Boil: October 23, 2023

Welcome to “The Morning After.”

The away team is 6-0 in the 2023 ALCS. The Astros are looking to buck that trend with no time to waste. It’s a Texas-sized showdown, with the winner surviving and the loser never to be heard from again. I hope you have your antacid tablets close at hand, or at the very least a shot of Fireball.

Houston Astros News

5 predictions for Game 7 between the Rangers and Astros

3 key storylines for tonight’s ALCS Game 7

Astros’ Bryan Abreu appeals two-game ban, pitches in Game 6 (ESPN)

Did Ejected Dusty Baker Break Rules, Communicate Strategy as Houston Astros Rallied Past Texas Rangers? (Sports Illustrated) (note — no, he didn’t)

MLB Playoffs 2023: Complicated legacy of Astros’ Jose Altuve (ESPN)

AL West News

One more day! Adolis, Rangers slam their way to Game 7

The Oakland A’s proposed move to Las Vegas not a done deal (KALW)

Oakland Athletics Plans to Expand Analytics Department and Discuss Potential Relocation (BVM Sports)

A’s brought us ‘Moneyball,’ but team’s analytics took hit under John Fisher (SF Chronicle)

Mike Trout gets roasted by fans as Angels star gets spotted at Eagles game (Sportskeeda)

Angels report cards: Grading Anthony Rendon’s embarrassing 2023 season (Halo Hangout)

Commentary: Paul Sewald points out obvious about Mariners: They don’t spend, so they don’t win (The Spokesman-Review)

Four Ways the Baseball Gods Cursed the 2023 Mariners (Sodo Mojo)

4 K’s? Hostile crowd? Adolis shrugs it all off with slam (note — Wow, what a hero, can you imagine a player that does well in hostile conditions? Once in a generation talent, this guy.)

Eovaldi rises to the occasion in G6 to set stage for Scherzer

MLB News

D-backs vs. Phillies NLCS Game 6 FAQ (5 ET, TBS)

Philly crowds, D-backs’ speed key factors in NLCS Game 6

Is this the best possible day of playoff baseball?

Astros’ fans: We may never pass this way again (Chipalatta)

Is ex-Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland a shoo-in for Baseball Hall of Fame? (Detroit Free Press)

Phillies fans turn Citizens Bank Park into ‘4 hours of hell’ during Red October (AP News)

ESPN has opt-out in MLB deal: How it could affect sports media (NY Post)

Houston Astros Birthdays

OF Ben Francisco (42) played for six teams over seven seasons, including Houston for part of 2012. He was 21-for-85 in 31 contests, with two home runs and five RBI.

Middle-infielder Kazuo Matsui (48) played three seasons with Houston, from 2008 through 2010. He hit .259/.315/.370 with 15 round-trippers and 80 RBI.

RHP Bo McLaughlin (70) was 9-15 for Houston between 1976 and 1979, making 18 starts and 69 trips out of the pen. He pitched to a 3.90 ERA, a 3.79 FIP, a 1.352 WHIP, and an 88 ERA+ with 5.0 K/9.

2B George Williams (1939-2009) was three-for-eight in five games for the 1962 Houston Colt .45s.