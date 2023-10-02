Astros Crawfish Boil: October 2, 2023

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Welcome to the postseason!

It wasn’t always easy, and it wasn’t at any point a foregone conclusion, but in the end, the Houston Astros ended the season where they ended last season, in first place. I know a lot of us here in fanland came into this season treating the playoffs like a birthright, but we should know that in beisbol, anything can happen, and pride goes before the fall. We’re just lucky that our collective schadenfreude didn’t come back to haunt us. Now it’s Seattle’s fanbase (and to a lesser extent, Arlington’s) that’s forced to deal with copium. There but for the grace of God.

Although maybe it’s true that we should have known better, in the end, it turned out pretty good. Now we have a week of playoff baseball without the pressure of living and dying with every pitch. It’s time for playoff baseball!

Houston Astros News

Winners and losers from MLB's final regular-season weekend as Astros take AL West, stars say goodbye (CBS Sports)

'Wanted that division title': Dusty Baker's Astros rally to win AL West on season's final day (USA Today)

AL West News

MLB News

All 12 postseason lineups and pitching staffs, ranked (tl;dr — Houston is fourth and seventh, respectively, Texas is seventh and 11th)

Every postseason team’s case for winning the ‘23 World Series

The most essential player for every postseason team

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (30) has had some trouble staying fully functional through his tenure with the team, but when he is available, he’s arguably a top-of-rotation guy. A career 1.251 WHIP and 3.35 FIP go along with a 10.0 K/9, a 2017 All-Star selection, and a seventh-place finish in the Cy Young Award vote in 2021 (with an AL-leading 6.8 H/9).

SS Oswaldo Navarro (39) played in 14 games for the 2010 Astros, where he was one-for-20 with five walks.

Left-side IF Ernie Riles (63) enjoyed a nine-season, five-team major league career, including 39 games for the 1992 Astros. He was 16-for-61 with four RBI.