Astros Crawfish Boil: October 19, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Cristian Javier flirted with history, and the offense woke up in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. Heroes were easy to come by. In addition to Javier’s performance, Martín Maldonado came up big in a pressure situation, Jose Altuve cracked another postseason homer, and 36-year-old Michael Brantley made a four-star catch in left field.

Houston Astros News

This ain’t their first rodeo! Astros make it a series again

Astros insider: Martín Maldonado lights a fire with Game 3’s key hit (Houston Chronicle)

Astros’ road record gives hope ahead of ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros: Mauricio Dubón delivers three big hits in ALCS win (Houston Chronicle)

‘No panic’ in Astros as Alvarez, Altuve spark G3 win

Is the rest of the ALCS a referendum on Dusty Baker? (Chipalatta)

Astros’ Dusty Baker immediately gets into psychological battle vs Rangers after Game 3 win (ClutchPoints)

Unhittable fastball carries Javier to latest postseason gem

AL West News

Taveras scales wall for incredible HR robbery of Yordan

Rangers bring 2-1 ALCS lead into Game 4 against Astros

Angels News: MLB Analyst Compares Mike Trout to Hall of Famer Ted Williams (Sports Illustrated)

Pedro Martinez thinks that Shohei Ohtani will sign with Red Sox this winter (Boston.com)

Dylan Moore’s Performance Decline in the 2023 Season with the Seattle Mariners (BVM Sports)

Seattle Mariners Should Sign Superstar Closer Josh Hader to Bolster Bullpen and Boost Playoffs Chances in 2024 (BVM Sports)

KC Royals history: AL owners approve Kansas City A’s transferring to Oakland (Kings of Kauffman)

Oakland Athletics: A week in review (Oct. 8-14) (Oakland Post)

Scherzer finds positives in ALCS start despite struggles

MLB News

‘Dancing On My Own’ singer has a billion reasons to thank Phils

Numbers don’t lie: One standout prospect stat from each team

Harper’s volunteer duty at first base buoys Phillies

3 biggest questions for today’s LCS games

2023 Gold Glove finalists announced

Kim Ng Deserved More From the Marlins (FanGraphs)

Adam Wainwright Explains the Sweeper: A Close Reading (FanGraphs)

How to Live the Entire Human Experience in One Inning (FanGraphs)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Brandon Bailey (29) made five relief appearances for the 2020 Astros, striking out four in 7 1⁄ 3 innings. He allowed two earned runs for a 2.45 ERA. Those five appearances comprise the entirety of his major league career (to date). Bailey is currently in the Chicago White Sox organization.

RHP Jordan Lyles (33) played for Houston the first three seasons of his career, from 2011 through 2013. Again, we need to give credit to the players who endured the absolute doldrums of Houston’s MLB story, and Lyles was a central character for most of that time. He started 65 times out of 72 total appearances over the three years, going 14-29 with a 5.35 ERA and 259 K’s in 377 innings. He finished with a 4.54 FIP and a 1.454 WHIP.

LHP J.A. Happ (41) started 59 times for Houston between 2010 and 2012, overlapping a lot of Lyles time with the club. Happ was 18-28 with a 4.84 ERA, 157 K’s in 332 2⁄ 3 innings, and a 4.51 FIP with a 1.461 WHIP.

2B Joe McEwing (51) ended his seven-season MLB career with the 2006 Astros, appearing in seven games and going 0-for-6 at the plate.

RHP Dave Veres (57) made 104 appearances out of the bullpen for the Astros between 1994 and 1995, where he authored a 2.31 ERA, a 1.143 WHIP, and a 3.10 FIP. Veres was 8-4 over that time with 122 strikeouts in 144 1⁄ 3 innings, as well as the first two saves of his career. He later saved another 93 between the Cardinals, the Rockies, the Expos, and the Cubs.

CF Brock Davis (80) appeared in 45 games for Houston between 1963 and 1966, going 15-for-85 at bat, with 10 walks and one home run.

1B/OF Walt Bond (1937-1967) played 265 games for the nascent version of the team, in 1964 and 1965. He slashed .258/.322/.397 and hit 27 home runs with 132 RBI. Diagnosed with leukemia after separating from the army in 1962, Bond eventually succumbed to the disease, despite playing most of his major league career after learning of it.

RHP Dawill Almonte (22) pitched in 13 games for DSL in 2022, striking out over a batter per inning and holding down a 2.77 ERA over 40 1⁄ 3 innings. He did not appear in 2023, but remains on the DSL roster.

Cool Video of the Day

Poll Section