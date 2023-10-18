Astros Crawfish Boil: October 18, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

Did you miss Astros baseball yesterday? Fear not! The ROAD WARRIOR version of the team is in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers. It was a tough opening to the series at Minute Maid Park on Sunday and Monday, but hopefully they can give us a good bounce here and get back into it.

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Terry Clark (63) appeared in 91 games between seven different major league organizations between 1988 and 1997. For the Astros, he started once in 1990, allowing six runs in four innings. In 1996, he appeared for the team five times in relief, allowing another 10 runs in 6 1⁄ 3 innings. Aside from his short time with the Astros, during which he was -0.7 bWAR, he was somewhat above replacement level, racking up a 0.9 non-Astros bWAR. Before we just confine this to history, I want to illustrate just how impossible it should be to be nearly a win below replacement in only 10 1⁄ 3 innings. It should be impossible, but there it is.

OF Axell De Paula (19) just completed his second season with the DSL Bluestros, slashing .276/.371/.398 with three jacks, 22 RBI, and six stolen bases.

RHP Antony Aparicio (21) just completed his first professional baseball season with the DSL Orangstros, going 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 13 games, including seven starts. Aparicio struck out 40 in 31 2⁄ 3 innings with a 1.168 WHIP.