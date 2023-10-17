Astros Crawfish Boil: October 17, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil.

Houston Astros

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

CF Myles Straw (29), now in his third year with the Cleveland Guardians nee Indians, played for Houston from 2018 through the 2021 trade deadline. If you remember little else, this is the guy for whom we procured Yainer Diaz and Phil Maton. Although Straw won the 2022 AL Gold Glove in CF, I think it’s pretty fair to paint a picture of Houston coming out of that particular transaction on top. In 196 games for the Astros, Straw hit a better-than-you-remember .256, but his .068 ISO would tell you he was not as good for extra-base hits. He did steal 33 bases in 41 attempts while with the team.

RHP Rafael Montero (33) was gained by Houston at the same trade deadline, in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Kendall Graveman also came over, costing Joe Smith and Abraham Toro in return. Since joining Houston, he’s gone 8-6 with a 3.56 ERA, 157 K’s in 141 2⁄ 3 innings, a 1.256 WHIP, and a 3.50 FIP. He’s taken a little flack in our GT’s and Boils over the past year since signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal.

Middle infielder Edwin Maysonet (42) was Houston’s 19th-round choice in 2003 out of Delta State. In 46 games for the Astros in 2008 and 2009, he slashed .276/.317/.342 with seven RBI.

C Chris Tremie (54) appeared in 10 games for the 1995 White Sox, two games for the 1998 Rangers, and nine games for the 1999 Pirates. The major league portion of his long professional baseball career culminated with one appearance for Houston in 2004. To wit, that was on September 21 of that season. Tremie was a defensive replacement at catcher in the eighth inning of a 9-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He did not get to make a plate appearance with the team.