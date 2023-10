The hitting was ugly yesterday. If you hold the Rangers to two runs, you have to win. Will the Juicebox jinx ever end?

It needs to end today. And Framber Valdez’s inconsistent Frambering Man ways must also end today.

Here’s the lineup.

Interesting. Tucker is third, Alvarez fourth. Alvarez was lost yesterday after having an all-time great DS. Hope he finds himself soon. Not that Tucker has exactly been on a tear.