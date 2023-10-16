Astros Crawfish Boil: October 16, 2023

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

The Houston Astros have started the 2023 ALCS in a hole.

Every Houston position player posted a negative WPA in their Game One, 2-0 loss to the Rangers. Jose Altuve, with a negative-.010 WPA, was the highest mark on the offensive side of the equation. All three Astros pitchers, meanwhile, had positive marks, led by Hector Neris and his .059 after 1 1⁄ 3 flawless innings. He struck out one batter.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

