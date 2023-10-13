Astros Crawfish Boil: October 13, 2023

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Welcome back to the ALCS. For seven years now, it’s the Astros vs. somebody.

Th Braves lost to the Phillies again, the Dodgers took an early vacation, and neither New York team even made the playoffs. Seems like there’s only a few things constant in this life, Death, Taxes, and the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Poised to Win Third World Series Title in Six Years, Facing Tough Test in Texas Rangers (Bollyinside)

Astros-Rangers ALCS predictions: Our experts make their World Series pick (The Athletic)

Rebel’s Edge -Analyzing Market News- $CVNA, $VSAT, $DAL, and the Houston Astros (The Madras Tribune)

House divided, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros fans under the same roof talk about the excitement of the ALCS (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

Just like old times as Astros go with Verlander in ALCS opener

AL West News

Texas surprised the industry drafting Carter in ‘20. Here’s how it happened

Mariners 2023 Report Cards: George Kirby gets a great grade for his dominant season (Sodo Mojo)

It Was Another Rough Year For Mariners Second Basemen (localmemphis)

NBA Expansion May Throw Wrinkle into A’s Relocation to Las Vegas (Sports Illustrated)

Oakland Athletics face decisions on five players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason (BVM Sports)

MLB: Buck Showalter Chances of Managing Angels Get Major Twist (Sports World News

MLB Rumors: Ohtani failed trade, Blue Jays extensions, Jackson Holliday (FanSided)

How Bruce Bochy built a winning culture in Texas

MLB News

Castellanos makes postseason history with another multihomer game

Kimbrel vs. Acuña highlights lockdown G4 effort from Phils’ ‘pen

‘We just came up short’: Braves knocked out in NLDS by Phils again

Turner propels Phils with franchise’s 1st 4-hit postseason game

‘Under the radar’ Suárez more than a blip vs. Braves

Kershaw’s future among LA’s looming questions after early exit

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

RHP Taylor Buchholz (42) pitched 113 innings for Houston in 2006, striking out 77 and posting a 1.248 WHIP with a 5.18 FIP.

RHP Mike Capel (62) pitched in 25 games, totaling 32 2⁄ 3 innings and striking out 23. He had a 1.469 WHIP, a 4.02 FIP, and a 116 ERA+.

RHP Frank LaCorte (72) started three games for Houston, but he was mostly a reliever, coming out of the pen 193 times between 1979 and 1983 for the Astros. He was 18-18 with a 4.03 ERA, 7.3 K/9, and 1.338 WHIP.

RHP Randy Moffitt (75) appeared 30 times in relief for the 1982 Astros. He had a 1.176 WHIP and a 3.99 FIP.

Hall of Fame 1B/3B Eddie Mathews (1931-2001) appeared in 101 games for the 1967 Astros, and slashed .238/.333/.381 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI.

RHP Juan Nunez (20) just completed a second season in the Dominican Summer League with the baby Astros. He has 42 total strikeouts in 40 2⁄ 3 innings along with a 5.75 ERA.

C/IF/OF Garrett Wolforth (26) played in 59 games for the Corpus Christi Hooks this season, hitting .212/.267/.332 with four long balls and 19 RBI.

Saturday

RHP Alberto Árias (40) pitched in 45 games in 2008 and 2009, going 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 47 K’s in 53 2⁄ 3 innings.

3B Dave Hajek (56) appeared in 13 games for the Astros in 1995 and 1996, going three-for-12 with three walks.

C Carl Nichols (61) played in 60 games for Houston between 1989 and 1991, and slashed .186/.271/.239.

IF Kiko Garcia (70) appeared in 82 games for Houston in 1981 and 1982, and hit .250/.295/.325.

Sunday

OF Teoscar Hernández (31) got into 41 games for the 2016 Astros, slashing .230/.304/.420 and hitting four jacks with 11 RBI.

IF Mendy López (50) played in 10 contests for the 2001 Astros, going four-for-15 with one homer and three RBI.

LHP Bill Henry (1927-2014) closed out his 16-season MLB career with the 1969 Astros, pitching five innings in relief. He walked two, allowed two hits, and struck out a pair as well.

RHP Francisco Frias (19) struck out 19 in 14 innings for the DSL Blue Astros, with a 1.357 WHIP.

Eulogy

Atlanta Braves (March 30, 2023 — October 12, 2023)

Braves in autumn’s grasp, Phillies triumph once again, Playoff dreams now fade. — Chat GPT 3.5

POLL SECTION

Time to pick ‘em!

Poll It’s the highway 45 series! Astros in seven

Astros in six

Astros in five

Astros in four

Rangers in four

Rangers in five

Rangers in six

Rangers in seven vote view results 6% Astros in seven (2 votes)

61% Astros in six (19 votes)

29% Astros in five (9 votes)

3% Astros in four (1 vote)

0% Rangers in four (0 votes)

0% Rangers in five (0 votes)

0% Rangers in six (0 votes)

0% Rangers in seven (0 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

And the NLCS as well.