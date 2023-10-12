Astros Crawfish Boil: October 12, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

When the postseason started, there were 12 teams vying for the World Series title. Eleven of those teams have lost or will lose their final game of the season. The loser of the World Series is their respective league champion of course, but nobody touts a “League Championship,” because, picture it, every time a Phillies fan would hypothetically say, “we are the reigning National League Champions,” it’s just a reminder that they came up short in the final series of the year. That’s why you haven’t heard it this year, because nobody brags about second place.

All that to say this: If the goal was a seventh straight ALCS, then mission accomplished and we can all go home. But that was never the goal, was it? With the elimination of the Twins, six of the 12 playoff teams were done (seven after the Dodgers were capped). Do you think the Texas Rangers fans will be chanting about wanting the Astros? God I hope so, because that’s what they’re getting. Now here’s your links.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Jandel Gustave (31) broke into the majors in 2016 with Houston, and pitched in 20 games for the Astros in that season and the following. In 20 games, he racked up a 1.426 WHIP and a 4.28 FIP, with 18 K’s in 20 1⁄ 3 innings.

LHP Sid Fernandez (61) appeared in 306 games between four different teams between 1983 and 1996. In 1997, he made his final appearance, which was also his first appearance with the Astros. On April 5, Fernandez made his Houston debut as the Astros’ number-five starter. He gave up two runs over five innings, on four hits and two walks, striking out three and earning the win in a 6-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the 300th start of his major league career. According to sabr.org:

However, elbow woes finally proved to be too much to battle through. Sid submitted to a final operation in May, went on a rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans, and decided to retire on August 1. His announcement came before a game at the Astrodome against the Mets. — Rory Costello

Eulogies

Minnesota Twins (March 30, 2023 — October 11, 2023)

The Astros, a powerful crew, Defeated the Twins, it is true, Seven years in a row, To the ALCS they’d go, Their success, a baseball fan’s view! — Chat GPT 3.5

