ALDS Game 4 Thread. October 10, 2023, 6:07 CT. Astros @ Twins

Great win yesterday. And great to see much-maligned bonus-babies, Jose Abreu, Cristian Javier, and even Rafael Montero vindicate their recent contracts by showing up big in the playoffs.

But the Astros can’t quit now. A win leaves the Astros in a position to set their ideal rotation for the series against the Rangers. A loss means they have to beat Pablo Lopez Friday, although the matchup with Justin Verlander in Minute Maid Park should be epic.

I’d rather save epic for Game Seven of the World Series.

Last night Javier re-conjured the playoff magic. Tonight let’s hope Jose Urquidy can do the same.

Here are the lineups.