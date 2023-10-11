Astros Crawfish Boil: October 11, 2023

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

One more win will put the Astros in the American League Championship Series for the seventh consecutive season. They’ll be facing the Texas Rangers, in their first LCS in a dozen years. Does this group have what it takes to take down our little bros en route to yet another World Series?

Houston Astros News

AL West News

ALCS could see Lone Star Series, Minnesota Melee

Orioles’ ouster extends AL East’s surprising postseason losing streak

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

IF Ty Wigginton (46) played 161 games for the Astros between 2007 and 2008, and slashed a robust .285/.347/.506 with 29 home runs and 76 RBI The power hitter played a dozen years in the majors between eight teams, never staying with one franchise longer than three seasons.

Not to be outdone, RHP Gregg Olson (57) played for nine clubs in 14 years, including Houston for the post-deadline portion of 1996. He struck out eight in 9 1⁄ 3 innings, but finished his brief time in Houston with a 2.036 WHIP.

C Bob Stinson (78) played 12 seasons between six teams. In 1972, he joined the Astros for a total of 27 games for a .171/.211/.200 slashline.

Eulogy

Baltimore Orioles (March 30, 2023 — October 10, 2023)

Orioles take flight,

Dreams of victory fade fast,

October’s cruel night.

— Chat GPT 3.5

