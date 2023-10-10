Astros Crawfish Boil: October 10, 2023

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It’s Astros GameDay! Remember PS Javier?

Cristian Javier gets his turn against the Minnesota Twins tonight. Remember the last time he pitched in the postseason?

There was a lot of discussion about who would be filling out the rotation after JV and FV, with three candidates aside from CJ. Namely, HB, JPF, and JU. Now, we just need to sit back, watch, and guess at which Dusty will start tomorrow afternoon.

Houston Astros News

Layoffs Haven't Hindered Playoff Teams Historically (Fangraphs) With the talk over at Battery Power about how the layoff is an "advantage" for the wildcards, Fangraphs disagrees. Looks like somebody's going to need a waaaamublance, because that level of copium must be terminal, and likely transmittable.

Houston Astros Birthdays

LF Fernando Martinez (35) played in 52 games for Houston in 2012 and 2013, and hit two homers with 12 RBI while slashing .225/.285/.424)

RHP Brian Powell (1973-2009) pitched for the 2000 and 2001 Astros, striking out 17 in 34 1⁄ 3 innings and finishing with a 1.602 WHIP and an ERA+ of 74.

IF Rob Sperring (74) played 58 games for the 1977 Astros, hitting .186 and providing more-or-less good defense at three positions.

SS Roger Metzger (76) appeared in 1021 games for Houston from 1971 through 1978, hitting .229/.291/.291. Yeah that’s not much of a slashline is it? He did lead the major leagues in triples twice, and won the 1973 Gold Glove.

RHP Bobby Tiefenauer (1929-2000) made 43 relief appearances for the 1962 Houston Colt .45s. He struck out 60 in 85 innings and a 2.93 FIP.

C Fernando Caldera (21) has been in Houston’s rookie complex for three seasons now. This year, in the FCL, he hit .283/.387/.453 in 22 games.