Oops! All Astros: Edwin Díaz

We’re reviewing all every man to suit up for any of the Astros affiliates during 2022.

Edwin Díaz is a six-foot-two, 180 lb. right-handed infielder from Vega Alta, PR. Born on August 25, 1995, he was taken in the 15th round of the 2013 draft with the 461st overall choice by the Oakland Athletics. Three players taken at that spot have made the majors, led by Cody Ege (0.1 WAR). Díaz agreed to a deal that included a $100,00 signing bonus.

Díaz worked his way up through the A’s system from his selection through the 2021 season, appearing at every level except for the majors. He played in 643 games in preparation for major league ball with Oakland, hitting .220 with 69 home runs and 298 RBI. Following the 2021 season, the A’s granted free agency. He turned around and signed on with Houston.

To begin the season, Díaz was assigned to the Triple-A level Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Due to an injury getting ready for the season, he joined the injured list before Opening Day, then upon activation was sent to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks in the beginning of June. On August 3, he smacked two solo bombs in a 5-4 win against the Springfield Cardinals.

In 44 games at the Double-A level, Díaz hit just .168/.254/.376, with only three multi-hit games. When re-assigned to the Triple-A level, he fared slightly better, slashing .227/.277/.373 in a 30 game look. On August 28, he collected five RBI on a two-run single and a three-run double in a 12-1 win against the Las Vegas Aviators.

During his time in the organization, Díaz played 276 1⁄ 3 innings at shortstop (.943 fielding percentage), 191 1⁄ 3 innings at second (.990), 104 innings at third base (21 chances, no errors), and 18 at first base (19 chances, no errors).

On November 10, Houston granted Díaz his free agency once again. He’s yet to sign with another club, but he has been playing in the PRWL with the Criollos de Caguas, where he leads the club with 48 appearances. He’s putting up a .229/.375/.418 slashline and has multiple games fielding each infield position. Thanks for reading.