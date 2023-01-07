Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Welcome to the Weekend Crawfish Boil!

Oop! All Astros: Joey Loperfido

Joey Loperfido is a six-foot-four, 195 lb. right-side infielder / outfielder from Philadelphia, PA. Born on May 11, 1999, he was Houston’s seventh-round pick out of Duke University in 2021, with the 208th pick overall. Of the 10 eventual major leaguers picked at the spot, RHP Jim Barr (30.7) has the highest career-WAR. Eighty-eight players have been drafted out of Duke, headlined by Marcus Stroman (20.0 WAR).

Loperfido signed a below-slot contract with a $72,500 signing bonus. In 19 games following the draft with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, he struggled with a .116/.276/.261 slashline, with two home runs and six RBI. The 2022 campaign would see him pen a different storyline.

Loperfido played his first 82 games of the season with the Woodpeckers, and collected multiple hits in 26 of them. On April 17, he hit two home runs and collected four RBI in an 8-4 victory against the Salem Red Sox. On June 9, in a 15-5 win against the Delmarva Shorebirds, he hit a double, a triple, and three singles with three runs scored and three RBI.

Over his four months with the team, Loperfido produced a .304/.399/.473 slashline with nine jacks and 45 RBI. He also stole 30 bases in 39 attempts, and earned a promotion to the High-A Asheville Tourists at the start of August through the end of the campaign.

In 26 games with the higher outfit, Loperfido improved his already pretty good slashline to .354/.434/.552 with three home runs and 24 RBI. He had 10 more multi-hit games, including a three-hit, two-RBI game on August 26 in a 10-9 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash. Loperfido hit a double and a pair of singles in the loss.