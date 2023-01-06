Oops! All Astros: Jose Bravo

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Jose Bravo is a six-foot-three, 213 lb. right-handed pitcher from Tijuana, MX. Born on June 10, 1997, he signed his first professional deal with Houston on July 5, 2016.

From the time he signed in 2016 through 2021, Bravo progressed normally through Houston’s system, making stops at every level from rookie ball up through Triple-A. The 2022 season would see him open the year with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

Through the season, Bravo started 16 times and came out of the bullpen on eight occasions. On June 23, he pitched five no-hit innings, striking out four against one walk in an eventual 5-4 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. On August 10, he earned a 12-out save, pitching four shutout innings and allowing two hits in a 3-0 win against the Wichita Wind Surge. On September 2, he got eight to wave over 5 2⁄ 3 innings of shutout ball, walking a pair and giving up two singles and one double.

Bravo led the Hooks with 108 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, and in victories with a 9-4 record. He posted a 4.49 ERA, a 1.375 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9. He did allow a lot of hits, evidenced by his .267/.323/.442 opposing slashline, but his walk rate of 2.8 per nine innings was low enough to keep him in ballgames.

At 25-years-old, Bravo was eventually judged by the Astros powers-that-be as a project they were not willing to continue working on. On November 11, he was granted his free agency by Houston. Seven weeks later, Bravo signed with the Minnesota Twins, and earlier this week was assigned to the Wind Surge to start the 2023 season.