Oops! All Astros: Juan Santander

We’re reviewing all 316 players to have appeared in Houston’s system in 2022, at any level.

Juan Santander is a six-foot-two, 180 lb. right-handed catcher from Barquisimeto, VZ. Born on December 9, 2002, he signed with Houston through free agency on July 2, 2019 to a contract that included a $700,000 bonus. Santander reported to the Rookie-Level Florida Coast League after signing, and appeared in 24 games for the FCL Astros. He hit .194 with seven RBI and stole six bases without getting caught.

Split off to the Blue squad at the start of the 2022 rookie league season, Santander spent all but two games with them through their campaign. He appeared in 40 games and hit .175 with a home run and 10 RBI. On June 20, he hit a single and a solo home run in a lightning-shortened 9-2 win against the FCL Cardinals. On August 4, he notched his first career three-hit game with a pair of singles and a double, scoring once and driving in three in a 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

At the conclusion of the rookie season, Santander was moved up to the High-A Asheville Tourists, and went two-for-seven with an RBI in two contests. Through the season, he caught 185 innings in total and closed with a .991 fielding percentage. He also gunned down 16-of-53 runners trying to take a free base, a 30.2 percent kill-rate.

Santander should get a look at the Low-A level in 2023 with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.