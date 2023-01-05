Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, January 5, 2023

It’s the Thirsty Thursday Boil!

The Yankees rank at number three because, mostly, Yankees. The other NY team is deservedly at number one. Not a sniff of Houston anywhere, but you know what? I don’t think the Astros needed to improve very much (but they did anyway).

I don’t know about all of you, but I like listening to the opposing broadcast around a quarter of the time. Gives me a good feel for how everyone else sees us.

Oops! All Astros: Hector Cuevas

Hector Cuevas is a six-foot-six, 223 lb. right-handed reliever from San Cristobal, DR. Born on August 24, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with Houston on September 16, 2021. In 2 1⁄ 3 innings of work, he walked three, struck out two, and allowed no runs on one hit for the Rookie-level DSL Astros.

The 2022 season would see Cuevas open the year as part of the DSL Astros Orange squad pitching staff. As is the case with a lot of young pitchers in Houston’s system (and everywhere else, probably), Cuevas walks a lot of batters, gives up a lot of runs, and strikes out a lot of guys.

In Cuevas’ first appearance, on June 6 in an 11-4 loss to the DSL Blue Red Sox, he struck out six in 3 1⁄ 3 innings of relief, but also surrendered four runs on five hits and a walk. In what was certainly his best appearance of the season, on August 11, he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and collecting one strikeout in a 7-5 win against the DSL Astros Blue squad.