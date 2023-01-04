Oops! All Astros: Andre Scrubb

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season at the major and minor league level.

Andre Scrubb is a six-foot-four, 270 lb. right-handed pitcher from Woodbridge, VA. Born on January 13, 1995, he was originally an eighth-round pick in 2016, with the 251st overall selection. Scrubb is the sixth player taken with the 251st overall choice to make the major leagues, a group led by Merrill Kelly (7.8 WAR).

Scrubb worked his way up through Houston’s minor league system all the way to the major league level in 2020. Between 2020 and 2021, he pitched 43 1⁄ 3 innings for the Astros, striking out 45 in 43 1⁄ 3 innings. He walked 34 and posted a 3.32 ERA to go along with a 1.477 WHIP.

The 2022 season would start for Scrubb on the injured list for the first four months of the campaign. On August 30, he struck out a pair over a perfect fourth inning in just his second appearance of the season, a 10-4 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds. On September 6, in a 4-3 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats, he struck out three over two scoreless innings, allowing only a single.