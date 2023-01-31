Oops! All Astros: Valente Bellozo

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season.

Valente Bellozo is a five-foot-10, 170 lb. right-handed pitcher from Mexicali, MX. Born on January 4, 2000, he signed with the Astros through free agency on July 3, 2017. In 2018 and 2019, between Houston’s three lowest levels of minor league ball, Belloso put up a 0.827 WHIP in 110 innings of work. He also struck out 111, and went 8-2 overall with a 1.72 ERA.

Not only did Bellozo miss the 2020 season along with everyone else, he also was laid up through the 2021 season due to an undisclosed ailment. At the start of June, 2022, he was sent to the Florida Coast League for some work at the Rookie-level. He struck out 11 in seven frames, but also gave up six earned run on a walk and 11 hits. Nevertheless, he was promoted to the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers in early July.

On July 29, Bellozo struck out six over four shutout innings in a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats. On August 11, he collected seven strikeouts over five shutout innings, giving up only two hits and a walk in a 2-1 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks. On September 9, in his final appearance of the campaign, he struck out a season-high 10 over five shutout innings in a 4-3, 11-inning win over the Lynchburg Hillcats. Bellozo walked one and gave up one hit in the effort.