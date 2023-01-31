Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

It’s the Tuesday Boil!

Today is the final day of the last baseball-less month. Some team’s pitchers and catchers report as early as Valentine’s Day.

Houston Astros News

In Brown, Astros get ‘class act’ as GM (mlb.com)

Destiny Brought Brown and Baker Together With Houston Astros (si.com)

3 pressing questions facing new Astros general manager Dana Brown ($houstonchronicle.com$)

Houston Astros Release Three Minor League Players (si.com)

Michael Brantley drops encouraging injury update before Astros Spring Training (clutchpoints.com)

What’s first on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown’s checklist? (chron.com)

Houston Astros insider sheds light on questions surrounding recent moves (houston.sportsmap.com)

American League West News

Elephant Rumblings: A rebuild reality check (athleticsnation.com)

28-Year-Old Seattle Mariners Star Makes a Generous Gesture Towards Ugandan Youngster Using Bricks to Fulfill His MLB Dream (essentiallysports.com)

Mariners position analysis: Cal Raleigh cemented his place in M’s history. What’s next? (seattletimes.com)

Seager on new-look Rangers: ‘Sky’s the limit’ (mlb.com)

MLB News

Kansas City Royals Re-Sign AL Cy Young, 6x All-Star to One-Year Deal (si.com)

As I See It: It’s not baseball anymore (newburyportnews.com)

...and stay offa my lawn!!!

Jacob deGrom Told Buck Showalter There’s a ‘Real’ Story Behind Leaving New York Mets (si.com)

White Sox Claimed Right-Handed Pitcher A.J. Alexy Off Waivers From Twins (nbcchicago.com)

O’Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 major league teams (wvnews.com)

Oops! All Astros

Alex De Goti is a six-foot, 192 lb. right-handed second baseman from Miami, FL. Born on August 19, 1994, he was a 15th-round pick in 2016 out of Barry University. Taken with the 457th overall selection, De Goti is the third to be chosen at that spot to make the majors, and the only one with a positive WAR (0.1).

After signing to a deal that included a $2,000 bonus, De Goti worked his way up through the minor league system, making his major league debut for the Astros in 2021. In two games, he was two-for-seven with an RBI and two runs scored. The 2022 campaign would see him with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the entire season.

De Goti led the Cowboys with 135 games played. In 35 of them, he collected multiple hits, including seven three-hit efforts. On April 8, he hit a single, a double, and a triple with three RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats. On May 10, he hit a single and two home runs with four RBI in a 20-1 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes. On May 25, he hit two doubles and a homer with four RBI in a 16-8 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas.

De Goti slashed .253/.352/.377 with nine home runs and 69 RBI for Sugar Land, and stole eight bases in 10 attempts. He drew 73 walks versus 104 whiffs in 577 plate appearances. Defensively, he played 634 innings at shortstop (.984 fielding percentage), along with 304 innings at third base (.955), 251 innings at second base (.991), and nine innings at first base (1.000).

After the season, De Goti was released to free agency, and played in 16 games for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, slashing .161/.277/.214. At the beginning of December, he signed with the Miami Marlins through free agency, and was soon afterward assigned to their Triple-A farm club, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.