Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, January 30, 2023

Oops! All Astros: Engel Daniel Peralta

Engel Daniel Peralta is a six-foot-four, 190 lb. right-handed reliever from Santiago, DR. Born on June 3, 2004, he signed his first professional contract with Houston on June 10, 2022. Four days later, he received his first assignment, and joined the DSL Astros Blue squad.

Peralta pitched in 10 games for the Blues. On July 14, he struck out five over three hitless and scoreless innings, walking two and earning no decision in a 2-0 loss to the DSL Red Red Sox.

Peralta appeared in relief nine times, starting once and working for a total of 22 innings. He struck out 24 and only allowed 11 hits, putting up a .149/.264/.203 opposing slashline and a 0.955 WHIP. Peralta finished the season with a 1-1 record and a 2.05 ERA. Still just 18, Peralta could probably do well at the Low-A level this year for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, but it’s far more likely he remains for another year with DSL.