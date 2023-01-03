We’re reviewing every player to appear at any level of Houston Astros baseball in 2022.

Oops! All Astros: Miguel Palma

Miguel Palma is a five-foot-10, 170 lb. catcher and first baseman from Caracas, VZ. Born on January 4, 2002, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on July 2, 2018. In his first action, in 51 games through 2019 with the Rookie-level DSL Astros, he slashed .228/.373/.382 with four jacks and 15 RBI.

In 2021, Palma split his season between the rookie-level FCL Astros and the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 36 games he put together a .247/.437/.424 line. Notably, he drew more walks than he struck out with 25 and 24 respectively.

In 2022, Palma began the year still with Fayetteville. On Opening Day, he hit a home run and totaled three RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Kannapolis CannonBallers. In 58 games with the Peckers, he racked up multiple hits 11 times, including three times where he got three. On July 16, he hit two doubles and a home run, totaling two RBI in a 7-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

While with Fayetteville, Palma slashed .224/.324/.366 with six round-trippers and 29 RBI. On August 1, he was promoted to the High-A Asheville Tourists. In 23-of-27 games at the new level, Palma hit safely. In 11 of those contests, he hit safely twice. On July 29, he hit a single and a home run, collecting five RBI in a 17-3 win against the Aberdeen IronBirds. On August 17, he hit a single and a home run with four RBI in a 9-4 loss to the IronBirds.

Palma slashed .327/.381/.587 in his short time with the Tourists, setting him up nicely to begin the 2023 season either back with the Tourists or maybe even with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.