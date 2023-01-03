Astros Minor League Position Review: Left Field

Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2022 season. This week we will move onto the left field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in left field.

Previous Position Reviews:

TOP PERFORMERS

Corona was acquired in the deal that sent Marisnick to the Mets. He started the year in Single-A and had a .837 OPS in 45 games earning a promotion to High-A. In High-A, he had a .871 OPS in 62 games. Overall the right-hander had a .857 OPS with 24 2B, 19 HR, 28 SB in 107 games. A nice breakout 2022 season for him. He will be one to watch next year as he should start in Double-A. Be sure to check out Spencer’s piece on him here.

2022 Stats: 107 G, .278 BA/.362 OBP/.495 SLG, 24 2B, 4 3B, 19 HR, 67 RBI, 28 SB

Daniels started the season a bit slow but caught fire to close the year. The 23-year-old hit .346 with 17 HR over his final 56 games. Overall he posted a .894 OPS with 23 HR, 64 RBI and 22 SB in 95 games in High-A. He really showed his tools as he was one of two Astros minor leaguers with 20 HR and 20 SB this season. He will be 24 for the 2023 season and will have a chance to play at the upper minor league levels.

2022 Stats: 95 G, .282 BA/.371 OBP/.522 SLG, 15 2B, 23 HR, 64 RBI, 22 SB

Adolph was also acquired in a trade with the Mets. The lefty hitter really changed his profile in 2022 establishing himself as an on-base machine. In 59 Double-A games he posted a 19.9 BB%, good for 49 walks in 59 games. He had a few injuries this year that cost him some time but still posted a 127 wRC+ at the Double-A level.

2022 Stats: 66 G, .250 BA/.440 OBP/.392 SLG, 6 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 11 SB

Clifford was the Astros 11th round pick in 2022, but don’t let the round fool you. He signed for over $1.2 million. The lefty played in 25 games following the draft including 12 in Single-A with Fayetteville. Overall he posted a .815 OPS and had 2 HR while drawing 22 walks in those 25 games. It was a nice showing for a teenager.

2022 Stats: 25 G, .247 BA/.426 OBP/.390 SLG, 5 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 2 SB

THE REST OF THE PACK

Costes was drafted by the Astros in the 2018 draft and made it up to Triple-A in 2022. He had an injury that cost him some time but his time in Triple-A was solid as the right hander posted a .749 OPS in 61 games for Sugar Land.

2022 Stats: 69 G, .269 BA/.366 OBP/.408 SLG, 15 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 11 SB

Gonzalez signed for $310,000 in 2019 and made his system debut in 2021. In 2022, the 19-year-old played in the FCL and posted a .690 OPS while stealing 15 bases in 50 games. He has some upside to him and could be in full season in 2023.

2022 Stats: 50 G, .250 BA/.344 OBP/.346 SLG, 7 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 15 SB

2023 OUTLOOK/CONCLUSION

The Astros are pretty set in left field with Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley splitting time out there in 2023. The Astros seem pleased with Alvarez in the outfield but we have some good guys on the way. Daniels and Corona both have some big upside and then Ryan Clifford should make some quick waves with the bat. The other outfield positions will provide depth here if needed too.