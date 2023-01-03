Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, January 3, 2022

It’s your Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Projecting the Houston Astros starting lineup for 2023 (chron.com)

Houston sneaker shop, New Jersey hat maker team up for Astros cap collab at Shipley Do-Nuts ($houstonchronicle.com$)

Houston Astros Third Baseman Bregman Continues to Be Leader in the Jewish Community (si.com)

MLB News

Grading Every MLB Team’s 2016 Draft Haul 6 Years Later (bleacherreport.com)

Correa and the Mets: Where things stand (MLB.com)

MLB trade candidates: Five teams, including Cardinals and Rangers, with intriguing players to swap (cbssports.com)

Korean star Jung-hoo Lee set to be posted for MLB teams after 2023 season (cbssports.com)

5 reasons why Carlos Beltrán belongs in Hall of Fame (mlb.com)

Andruw Jones’ Cooperstown candidacy (mlb.com)

5 reasons why Scott Rolen belongs in Hall of Fame (mlb.com)

Oops! All Astros: Oswald Mori

Oswald Mori is a six-foot-four, 185 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Cumana, VZ. Born on June 20, 2002, he signed his first professional contract with the Houston Astros on January 22, 2022.

Mori got his first assignment to play for the Rookie-level DSL Astros Blue squad. On June 18, he struck out three over two scoreless innings, allowing only a single in a 10-6 loss to the DSL Blue Guardians. On August 11, he struck out four and allowed only an unearned run over three innings, earning the win in a 5-4 decision over the DSL Athletics.

Mori pitched in nine games for the rookie affiliate, starting once and relieving the other eight times. He struck out 16 over 14 1⁄ 3 innings, walking 10 and allowing seven earned runs. He struck out 10.0 K/9 and finished with a 1.326 WHIP and held opponents to a .180/.323/.220 slashline.

Mori should begin the 2023 season with one of the four Astros rookie affiliates, either in the Dominican Republic or in Florida.