Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Welcome to the Weekend!

Houston Astros News

Why Houston Astros’ hiring of GM Dana Brown is historic for baseball (chron.com)

How events this week have major franchise-defining impacts for Astros (houston.sportsmap.com)

Houston Astros Hiring of Brown Has Extended Championship Window (si.com)

When Joe Kelly slammed Houston Astros stars for trying to shift the blame onto managers for the 2017 cheating scandal (sportskeeda.com)

Around the AL West

Oakland Athletics trade starter Cole Irvin to Baltimore to compete for Orioles rotation spot (cbssports.com)

Moreno Keeps Angels But Still Needs A Stadium Deal (sportstalkflorida.com)

Rangers land former Yankees’ top OF prospect, Royals’ star pitcher (clutchpoints.com)

Seattle Mariners Drop Grey Unis for 2023, will wear Navy Blue for Road Games (news.sportslogos.net)

Other MLB News

Braves extend Snitker through ‘25 (mlb.com)

MLB investigating pitcher after domestic violence allegations: reports (kxan.com)

MLB Twitter reacts to report that former World Series MVP Cole Hamels impressed teams with recent workout: “The yearly Cole Hamels comeback tweet” (sportskeeda.com)

Red Sox Could Pursue Four-Time All-Star Attempting MLB Comeback To Bolster Rotation (si.com)

Rolen’s journey to the Hall of Fame, in his own words (mlb.com)

Former Rangers Starter Derek Holland Works Out for MLB Scouts (si.com)

“What’s Wrong With You?”: Ex-MLB Player’s Bizarre Damar Hamlin “Death” Theory Draws Major Flak From NFL Vet and Other Fans (essentiallysports.com)

Oops! All Astros

Freilyn De Pena is a five-foot-10, 173 lb. right-handed reliever from Samana, DR. Born on March 13, 2003, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on January 15, 2021.

De Pena came into 13 games in relief through that first season, spent with Houston’s sole (at the time) Dominican Summer League affiliate. He pitched 27 1⁄ 3 frames and struck out as many as he walked (26). He also allowed 27 hits for a WHIP just shy of 2. Things had to change for De Pena to stick around.

The 2022 season started for De Pena back at the DSL rookie level, with the newly split-off Orange squad. On June 18, he struck out three and over 1 1⁄ 3 innings, also walking three but earning the win in a 15-13 win over the DSL Red Guardians.