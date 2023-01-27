Astros Crawfish Boil: Friday, January 27, 2023

It’s the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros hire longtime baseball executive Dana Brown as new general manager (abc13.com)

Astros hire Braves VP Dana Brown, who becomes MLB’s only Black GM (sports.yahoo.com)

This Houston Astros Prospect Could Break Out at MLB Level in 2023 (si.com)

3 Crazy Predictions for Houston Astros in 2023 (si.com)

Former Astro Beltran Garners Votes but Held Out of Hall of Fame (si.com)

Around the AL West

Why Aaron Goldsmith chose the Mariners over his hometown St. Louis Cardinals (seattletimes.com)

A’s running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas (apnews.com)

Rangers place six in MLB Pipeline top 100 (lonestarball.com)

New York Mets Planning Pursuit of Shohei Ohtani (si.com)

MLB News

MLB rumors: Red Sox still open to adding middle infielders after Adalberto Mondesi trade (cbssports.com)

Playing Matchmaker with the Top Remaining MLB Free Agents (bleacherreport.com)

Higashioka to receive Thurman Munson Award (mlb.com)

MLB rumors: Rays splurge with four-year extension for Jeffrey Springs; Zack Greinke still a fit for Royals (cbssports.com)

Oops! All Astros: Alejandro Nunez

Alejandro Nunez is a five-foot-10, 179 lb. lefty batting, righty throwing middle infielder / left fielder from La Habana, Cuba. Born on September 8, 2004, he signed his first professional contract on June 1, 2022. He received his first assignment five days later, to the Rookie-level DSL Astros Orange squad.

After starting the season 0-for-3, Nunez went on a six-game hitting streak during which he was 12-for-19 with five walks and seven RBI. Over the season, he registered multiple hits 15 times, including three games in which he collected at least three. On June 11, he led off and hit three singles with a double, scoring three runs and knocking three in during a 13-4 win against the DSL Blue Cubs. On July 30, he was three-for-four with a run scored in a 4-1 win against the DSL KC Stewart.

Nunez tied for second on the Orange squad with 56 appearances, and slashed out a .293/.393/.392 line over 212 plate appearances. He led the team with 41 runs scored and with 20 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He drew 20 walks and struck out 25 times. Defensively, he played 283 innings at shortstop, with a .950 fielding percentage. He also played 97 innings at second base (.950), 13 innings at third base (1.000), and two innings in left field (no chances). He should begin the 2023 season either at the stateside FCL Astros complex or with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.