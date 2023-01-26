Astros Crawfish Boil: January 26, 2023

Your Thirsty Thursday Boil.

Houston Astros News

MLB News

Oops! All Astros: Yanquiel Sanchez

Yanquiel Sanchez is a six-foot-three, 200 lb. left-handed throwing pitcher from Pilon, Cuba. Born on January 28, 2001, he agreed to his first professional deal with the Astros on September 10, 2021. On June 3, 2022, he received his first assignment, to the Rookie level DSL Astros Orange squad.

Sanchez appeared in 10 games for the Oranges, starting seven times and making three trips out of the bullpen. On July 30, he struck out five over 2 2⁄ 3 innings of hitless relief, only walking one batter and earning his only win of the season in a 4-1 triumph over the DSL KC Stewart. On August 23, he struck out six over four shutout innings in a 4-0 win against the Stewarts.