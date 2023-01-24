Oops! All Astros: Darwin De Leon

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Darwin De Leon is a five-foot-nine, 156 lb. right-handed infielder from Monte Plata, DR. Born on October 31, 2003, the still-18 De Leon signed his first professional deal with the Astros on June 28, 2022.

De Leon received his first professional assignment soon following his contract, joining the Rookie-level DSL Astros Orange on July 2 and hitting a two-run homer in his debut, a 5-3 loss to the DSL Astros Blue. He hit a home run in his second game as well, a two-run shot in an 8-3 loss to the DSL Red Red Sox on July 4. In his third game, the next day, the DSL Red Guardians held him homerless, but still gave up a three-run double to De Leon.

De Leon started his career with seven RBI in his first three games. Unfortunately he couldn’t keep that pace up, but really, who could? On August 3, he hit two singles and a double, scoring three runs in an 8-4 win against the DSL Braves.

De Leon appeared in a total of 33 games in 2022, collecting multiple hits six times. He ended with a .265/.339/.431 slashline, with two doubles, a team-third five home runs, and 18 RBI. He stole nine bases in 12 attempts, and drew 13 walks versus 17 strikeouts in 111 plate appearances.

Defensively, De Leon played 138 1⁄ 3 innings at second base, making one error in 71 chances for a .986 fielding percentage. He also played 47 innings at shortstop and 14 at third without an error.

Between De Leon’s power, speed, patience, and fielding acumen, it’s possible he’s slightly fast-tracked in 2023. Look for him to start the season with the stateside rookie-level FCL Astros.